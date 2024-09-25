Checking Minnesota footballl's offensive rankings through Week 4
We'll have to store these data points and see how they've gone up or down after the next two weeks.
At 2-2, the Minnesota Gophers are staring down the potential of free falling to 2-4 with games the next two Saturday against No. 11 Michigan and No. 12 USC. Both teams will also present strong defenses that will make it imperative that the Gophers offense is firing on all cylinders. Heck, that might be necessary to simply stay in the games and avoid getting blown out.
So where does Minnesota rank nationally and in the Big Ten in key offensive categories?
Total offense (334.0 YPG)
- Nationally: 104
- Big Ten: 15
Pass offense (217.8 YPG)
- Nationally: 82
- Big Ten: 12
Rush offense (117.2 YPG)
- Nationally: 108
- Big Ten: 17
Third down offense (44.9%)
- Nationally: 43
- Big Ten: 10
Scoring offense (26.5 PPG)
- Nationally: 88
- Big Ten: 12
