Controversy raised after UCLA WR plays despite being listed as out on pregame injury report
UCLA WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala was ruled out before Saturday night's game but still caught three passes for 24 yards against the Gophers.
Last season, the Big Ten implemented a rule that required teams to release an injury report two hours before kickoff. Mokiao-Atimalala was listed as out according to the Bruins, but he still played in Saturday night's game.
According to college football reporter Brett McMuphy, "It's unknown what penalty - if any - Big Ten may access against UCLA, as this is under the league's sportmanship policy."
It would be one thing if Mokiao-Atimalala was just a special teams player for UCLA, but he was the team's fourth-leading receiver and he clearly played a big role in their offensive scheme. There is no word if there was confusion about whether he was questionable or out pregame, but it looks like they broke the rule.
It ultimately did not matter for the Gophers, as they were able to sneak past the Bruins for a 21-17 victory, but it's an interesting story nonetheless.