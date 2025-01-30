Danny Striggow is late addition, joining 3 other Gophers at the Senior Bowl
Minnesota Gophers defensive end Danny Striggow is a late addition to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Striggow told ESPN that he was called about being added to the Senior Bowl roster late Wednesday night. He boarded two flights and arrived in Mobile in time for Thursday's practice, joining fellow Gophers who were already there, including linebacker Cody Lindenberg, left tackle Aireontae Ersery and edge rusher Jah Joyner.
Striggow was previously at the Hula Bowl and he's reportedly been working with the Pittsburgh Steelers strength and conditioning staff.
Striggow was one of 11 Gophers named to the Senior Bowl Watch List in August.
- Max Brosmer, QB
- Marcus Major, RB
- Daniel Jackson, WR
- Aireontae Ersery, OT
- Quinn Carroll, OL
- Tyler Cooper, OL
- Jalen Logan-Redding, DL
- Danny Striggow, DE
- Jah Joyner, DE
- Justin Walley, CB
- Dragan Kesich, K
The 76th annual Senior Bowl will be played at 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network.
