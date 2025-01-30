All Gophers

Danny Striggow is late addition, joining 3 other Gophers at the Senior Bowl

Striggow joins Cody Lindenberg, Aireontae Ersery and Jah Joyner in Mobile, Alabama.

Joe Nelson

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Gophers defensive end Danny Striggow is a late addition to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Striggow told ESPN that he was called about being added to the Senior Bowl roster late Wednesday night. He boarded two flights and arrived in Mobile in time for Thursday's practice, joining fellow Gophers who were already there, including linebacker Cody Lindenberg, left tackle Aireontae Ersery and edge rusher Jah Joyner.

Striggow was previously at the Hula Bowl and he's reportedly been working with the Pittsburgh Steelers strength and conditioning staff.

Striggow was one of 11 Gophers named to the Senior Bowl Watch List in August.

The 76th annual Senior Bowl will be played at 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network.

Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Gophers Football