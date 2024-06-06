Division II grad transfer kicker Sam Henson commits to Gophers
Concordia University, St. Paul graduate transfer kicker Sam Henson committed to the Gophers Thursday as a preferred walk-on (PWO).
Hailing from Owatonna, Minn., Henson spent four seasons with the Golden Bears at the Division II level, though his freshman season in 2020 was canceled due to COVID and he missed the 2023 season due to injury.
With two years of eligibility remaining, he will join Dragan Kesich and David Kemp as Gophers kickers in 2024. He has worked closely with Kesich, current Gophers punter Caleb McGrath and former long-snapper Brady Weeks and the renowned Kohl's Kicking crew throughout the years.
Kesich is likely out the door after this season, so Henson will compete with Kemp and 2025 high school commit Daniel Jackson for No. 1 kicking duties in 2025.