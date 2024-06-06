NEWS: Concordia St. Paul grad transfer kicker Sam Henson (@sam_henson10) has committed to the #Gophers as a preferred walk-on (PWO).



Joins Dragan Kesich and David Kemp as the third kicker on the roster. Will have two years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/z4tJ9SExLJ pic.twitter.com/xKIRkEmxVd