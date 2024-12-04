Elite Georgia RB Shane Marshall expected to decommit from Gophers
The early National Signing Day chaos is upon us. 2025 Ocilla, Georgia native Shane Marshall is not expected to sign with the Gophers on Wednesday, as first reported by Andy Greeder from the Pioneer Press.
Marshall has been verbally committed to Minnesota since June 16 after previously being committed to USF. 247Sports has reported that he's decommitted from the program entirely. After taking an official visit to Georgia Tech on Nov. 9, his hometown Yellow Jackets sounds like the favorite.
Marshall blossomed into a high-end three-star recruit, ranked inside the top 600 overall prospects on 247Sports. He dominated his senior season with more than 1,800 rushing yards for Irwin County High School. He had all of the traits to be the next great running back at Minnesota.
Minnesota's 2025-26 running back room has taken a hit this week after Sieh Bangura announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Gophers have signed three-star RB Grant Washington from Cleveland, Ohio, but it still looks like a position group they could look to add to from the transfer portal this offseason.
Marshall was the third-highest-ranked recruit committed to Minnesota's 2025 class, so their overall class ranking will likely take a hit from this news. Luckily for head coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers staff, they'll have all offseason to recoup from the portal.