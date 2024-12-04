Elite Georgia RB Shane Marshall expected to decommit from Gophers

BREAKING: 2025 (Ocilla, GA) RB Shane Marshall (@shanemarshall68) has DE-COMMITTED from the #Gophers, per @andygreder/@PioneerPress



Top-600 recruit who's been committed to UMN since June. 1,800+ rushing yards as a senior and sounds like Ga. Tech is the favorite.



Huge loss.… pic.twitter.com/QbgOVOPbGK