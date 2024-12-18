Ex-Gopher Rashod Bateman 'deserves more love' amid breakout season
Rashod Bateman was selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, becoming the first Gophers football player drafted in the first round since Laurence Maroney in 2006. Injuries riddled the start of his pro career, but he's starting to look comfortable in his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens.
Bateman missed more than 10 games due to injury in his first two seasons with Baltimore. He struggled to find a connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson, totaling only 61 catches for 800 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 19 games.
He was finally healthy in 2023, but things still weren't clicking. He played 16 games and caught 38 passes for 367 receiving yards and only one touchdown. 2024 has been a different story, as he's caught 38 passes for a career-high 654 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.
A breakout season was highlighted by his first two-touchdown game last week against the Giants when he also caught five passes for 80 yards. NFL media personality Kay Adams believes that Bateman deserves some more love.
"His role, what he has done to keep the Ravens in contention and get them to where they are right now. He played a huge role for Lamar, keeping this MVP race interesting against the Giants," Adams said. "Breakout season for him, we're not talking about it. He's a consistent vertical threat."
His seven receiving touchdowns in 2024 are tied for 11th-best in the NFL, but his 17.2 yards per catch ranks second among players with at least 30 receptions. Adams mentioned that Bateman signing a two-year, $12.8 million contract extension this offseason was a surprise to most, but it has paid off for Baltimore.
Bateman is still only 25 years old and won't turn 26 until next November. NFL fans are often quick to write off an early draft pick when they don't meet expectations, but he has slowly developed into one of the best deep threats in football.