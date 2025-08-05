Ex-Gophers CB Justin Walley listed as starter on first Colts depth chart
Justin Walley was the second Gophers player to come off the board in last spring's NFL Draft when the Colts selected him with the 80th overall pick in the third round. He has hit the ground running in Indianapolis, and he has already earned a starting spot on the team's first depth chart.
Walley was a four-year contributor at Minnesota during an era of college sports where he could've undoubtedly left for a bigger program and more money. He has been rewarded early in his NFL career.
Gophers football has assumed the moniker of 'Safety U' after producing players like Antoine Winfield Jr., Tyler Nubin, Jordan Howden and now Koi Perich in the back-end of secondaries, but now Walley is proving they can develop corners too.
Other notable Gophers' cornerbacks in the NFL include Terell Smith, Benjamin St-Juste and Ethan Robinson. Indianapolis doesn't have many proven commodities at the cornerback position, so Walley could quickly become a big part of their defensive game plan.
This time last year, Walley was preparing for a game against North Carolina, and he's now already proving that he belongs in the NFL.