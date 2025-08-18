Ex-Gophers CB Terell Smith carted off from preseason game with injury
Former Gophers cornerback Terell Smith was carted off the field in Sunday's preseason game Bears and Bill with what looked like a significant leg injury.
Smith is amid his third season with Chicago after getting selected with the 165th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 26 regular season games with the Bears with 68 total tackles, one forced fumble and one interceptions. There were reports indicating that he was having a strong camp, and he could've seen an expanded role this season.
Smith starred on the Gophers from 2018 to 2022. He played in 48 total games, and he compiled 109 total tackles, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups. He just turned 26 in July, and he has two years left on his rookie contract with the Bears.
This is a developing story.