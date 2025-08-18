All Gophers

Ex-Gophers CB Terell Smith carted off from preseason game with injury

Smith left Sunday's Bills-Bears game with what looked like a significant injury.

Tony Liebert

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) runs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) runs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Gophers cornerback Terell Smith was carted off the field in Sunday's preseason game Bears and Bill with what looked like a significant leg injury.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Smith is amid his third season with Chicago after getting selected with the 165th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 26 regular season games with the Bears with 68 total tackles, one forced fumble and one interceptions. There were reports indicating that he was having a strong camp, and he could've seen an expanded role this season.

Smith starred on the Gophers from 2018 to 2022. He played in 48 total games, and he compiled 109 total tackles, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups. He just turned 26 in July, and he has two years left on his rookie contract with the Bears.

This is a developing story.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football