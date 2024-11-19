Ex-Gophers coach Tim Brewster named interim head coach at Charlotte
Former Gophers head football coach Tim Brewster has taken charge of a program for the first time since departing Minnesota in 2010.
Brewster has been named the interim head coach of the Charlotte 49ers after Biff Poggi was fired on Monday. Charlotte is currently 3-7 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
"I'm excited to be the interim coach here at Charlotte," Brewster said on Tuesday. "We had a great practice today. Tremendous energy. The commitment to win the last two games of this season is real, it's tremendous."
Brewster, 64, was the head coach of the Gophers from 2007-2010. He compiled a 15-30 overall record before being fired after a 1-6 start to the 2010 season. Brewster has since bounced around between numerous assistant jobs, including stops at Florida State, Texas A&M, Florida and Colorado. He joined the Charlotte staff as an associate head coach and tight ends coach in December 2023.
Charlotte's last two games are this Saturday at Florida Atlantic and the following Friday against UAB. The 49ers are an FBS program that currently plays in the American Athletic Conference. They've only made one bowl game since moving up from the FCS level in 2015.
Brewster reportedly told the media at his introductory press conference that he'd like to be the next full-time head coach at Charlotte beyond this season.