Ex-Gophers football player returns to MMA cage to defend championship belt
Former Gophers football player Bailey Schoenfelder will continue his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) journey on Saturday night, as he looks to defend his Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) Heavyweight Championship against Anthony Guarascio.
Schoenfelder was a walk-on linebacker at Minnesota, and his football career might be best known for when a U.S. Marine parachuted onto the field at the football stadium to surprise him with a scholarship offer. He mostly contributed on special teams from 2016 to 2020.
He was a wrestler at Huron High School in South Dakota, so he opted for an MMA career when he was done playing. He began his career with five straight finish victories, capped off by winning the CFFC title against Greg Velasco last April.
He earned a spot on Dana White's Contender Series last September in hopes of earning a UFC contract. He suffered his first career loss against undefeated Danylo Voievodkin via rear-naked choke, only 1:13 in the first round. According to multiple reports, Voievodkin failed a drug test this March, and he was eventually released from the UFC before even debuting.
Schoenfelder is only 27 years old, and he has a chance to get back on track this Saturday against 3-0 contender Anthony Guarascio. The fight with streaming on UFC Fight Pass, and it's a great opportunity to get back in the win column. His chances of competing in the UFC are far from over and a win on Saturday would be the next step in that direction.