Ex-Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis starts 3-0 at Rutgers after win over Virginia Tech
Former Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis hit the transfer portal this offseason and stayed within the conference, heading to Rutgers. Things have gotten off to a hot start after picking up a marquee 26-23 nonconference win on the road over Virginia Tech to start 3-0 on the season.
Kaliakmanis opened the season completing 15 of his 24 passes against Howard in Week 1 for 147 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also added six carries for 43 yards in a 44-7 Rutgers win.
He had another impressive performance in Week 2 against Akron, completing 14 of his 23 passes for 230 passing yards and three touchdowns. Rutgers won that game 49-17.
After a bye week in Week 3, the Scarlett Knights traveled to Blacksburg, Va., for a marquee nonconference game against Virginia Tech. Rutgers used a balanced attack and took down the Hokies 26-23 for their third straight win to open the season.
Despite the broadcast showing him visibly throwing up in the middle of the game, Kaliakmanis completed 16 of his 25 passes for 269 yards and added 11 carries for 16 yards on the ground.
Rutgers will host the Gophers on Nov. 9 as Kaliakmanis continues his revenge tour after transferring out of Minnesota following a disappointing 2023 season.