Ex-Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis wins first career start at Rutgers
The Gophers football team suffered a massive change to its quarterback room when last season's starter, Athan Kaliakmanis, hit the transfer portal in December, but the Gophers acted quickly, adding Max Brosmer from New Hampshire as his replacement.
It also didn't take long for Kaliakmanis to earn another starting job in the Big Ten at Rutgers in the spring. There are plenty of connections between Minnesota and the Scarlett Knights program. Kirk Ciarrocca recruited Kaliakmanis to the Gophers and he is currently the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, while defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak was formerly the defensive backs coach at the U.
The Scarlet Knights kicked off their 2024 season Thursday night at home against FCS opponent Howard and came out on top 38-7.
Kaliakmanis finished the night 15 for 24 for 147 yards and three touchdowns. He had three passing touchdowns only twice in his Gophers career. He notably added six carries for 43 yards on the ground, which is two short of his career high. Rutgers will host Minnesota later this season on Nov. 9.