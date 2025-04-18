Ex-Gophers QB reportedly transfers to Sun Belt program one day after entering portal
Gophers quarterback Zach Pyron officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday, but he has already signed with South Alabama, according to multiple reports on Friday.
After spending three seasons at Georgia Tech, Pyron signed with Minnesota, hoping to compete with Drake Lindsey for the team's starting quarterback role. Roughly four months later, he will now hope to compete for the starting role at a Sun Belt program.
South Alabama lost its starting quarterback, Gio Lopez, to Bill Belichick and North Carolina earlier this week, so Pyron has a great chance of filling the void in 2025.
Getting a deal done and signing with a program less than 24 hours after entering the portal, raises some questions about whether this was in the works before Pyron officially announced he'd leave Minnesota.
During spring practice, it became increasingly clear that Lindsey would start at quarterback for the Gophers this season. Pyron still gets his chance to be an FBS starter in 2025 after falling down Minnesota's depth chart.