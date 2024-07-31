Ex-Gophers TE Brevyn Spann-Ford involved in first scuffle at Cowboys camp
The 6-foot-7 tight end from St. Cloud, Minnesota, got into a tussle with a fellow rookie.
In this story:
Rookie tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was involved in the first real tussle of Dallas Cowboys training camp when he and fellow rookie cornerback Caelen Carson wrestled each other to the ground.
The incident occurred on a play that saw Spann-Ford run a receiving route before transitioning into a blocker. The former Gopher and Carson, who was drafted in the fifth round out of Wake Forest, didn't unlock from each other after the whistle and they wrestled to the ground before teammates rushed in to break up the fight.
Spann-Ford went undrafted before signing with the Cowboys as a rookie free agent. Dallas gave him $225,000 guaranteed to sign, which is a pretty good indicator that they like his long-term prospects as a pro.
Published