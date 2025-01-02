Former Gopher Daniel Faalele named Pro Bowl alternate: 'It's just the beginning'
Former Gophers offensive lineman Daniel Faalele has been named as an alternate for the AFC Pro Bowl roster in his third season with the AFC North-champion Baltimore Ravens.
Faalele, 25, played right tackle for the Gophers from 2018-21 and was a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention before being an All-Big Ten First Team selection by coaches in 2021. Faalele forgoed his remaining eligibility after that season to enter the 2022 NFL draft, where he was selected No. 110 overall in the fourth round by the Ravens.
Faalele has been starting at right guard this season for the Ravens and hasn't missed a snap. He's been the subject of some criticism this season, his first year as a starter, though he's only allowed one sack this season in 542 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, which gives him a 60.4 overall grade and a 64.7 pass-blocking grade.
"His best football — this is just the beginning for Daniel," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at his press conference Thursday when asked about Faalele. "I expect him to go play his best game on Saturday night. But I think it's also a confidence boost for him. He gets to see — he doesn't just have to read what people think he's not, he gets the chance to realize that players and coaches around the league, what they think he is."