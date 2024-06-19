Former Gophers 4-star recruit making comeback at Minnesota-Duluth
Bixby was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Minnesota in 2022
Former Gophers four-star recruit Trey Bixby has joined the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, according to his personal X account, formerly known as Twitter.
Bixby committed to the Gophers as the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota in 2022. He was forced to medically retire after redshirting his freshman season.
The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman announced in April he was medically cleared and was entering the transfer portal. In a post on X, he said he was "happy, healthy" and "in the best shape of my life."
The Bulldogs finished the 2023 season with a 9-2 record, finishing second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Bixby has four years of eligibility remaining.
