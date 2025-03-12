Former Gophers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste signing one-year deal with Chargers
Former Gophers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, his agent, Mike McCartney, said in a social media post on Wednesday. The terms of the St-Juste's deal were not immediately clear.
St-Juste played for the Gophers from 2019-20 before being selected No. 74 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. St-Juste has spent his entire four-year career with the Commanders, recording 206 total tackles, 34 passes defended, four forced fumbles, three sacks, a pick and a fumble recovery in that span.
Despite playing all 17 games in 2024, it was a down year for St-Juste, who received a 47.4 overall grade — ranking 197th of 223 graded cornerbacks —and a 46.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, both the lowest marks of his career. He had seven passes defended — 10 fewer than the year prior — but did finish the year with a career-high 71 total tackles.
St-Juste played his first and best season for the Gophers in 2019 after transferring from Michigan. He had 45 total tackles — two for loss — that year and 10 passes defended for a team that finished the season ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press poll. In 30 college games total, St-Juste had 62 total tackles — two for loss — and 13 passes defended.