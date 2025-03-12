All Gophers

Former Gophers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste signing one-year deal with Chargers

St-Juste was a standout at Minnesota from 2019-20.

Nolan O'Hara

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 23, 2024. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Former Gophers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, his agent, Mike McCartney, said in a social media post on Wednesday. The terms of the St-Juste's deal were not immediately clear.

St-Juste played for the Gophers from 2019-20 before being selected No. 74 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. St-Juste has spent his entire four-year career with the Commanders, recording 206 total tackles, 34 passes defended, four forced fumbles, three sacks, a pick and a fumble recovery in that span.

Despite playing all 17 games in 2024, it was a down year for St-Juste, who received a 47.4 overall grade — ranking 197th of 223 graded cornerbacks —and a 46.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, both the lowest marks of his career. He had seven passes defended — 10 fewer than the year prior — but did finish the year with a career-high 71 total tackles.

St-Juste played his first and best season for the Gophers in 2019 after transferring from Michigan. He had 45 total tackles — two for loss — that year and 10 passes defended for a team that finished the season ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press poll. In 30 college games total, St-Juste had 62 total tackles — two for loss — and 13 passes defended.

Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

