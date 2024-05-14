Former Gophers DE Chris Collins signs with Chargers
After an impressive weekend at Chargers rookie minicamp, former Gophers defensive end Chris Collins has signed a contract with the franchise, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
Collins was one of eight Gophers from last season to participate in NFL rookie minicamps last weekend, and one of seven to do so in an undrafted capacity.
He transferred to Minnesota from North Carolina last offseason and wound up playing 328 snaps for the Gophers, earning a 5.83 grade from Pro Football Focus while playing almost exclusively at defensive end.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Los Angeles would likely want to keep Collins at the DE position. He will have as many as six players to compete against at his position in order to earn a roster spot heading into training camp this summer.