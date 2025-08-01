All Gophers

Former Gophers defensive lineman inks deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

Kyler Baugh will get a chance to earn a roster spot with Pittsburgh this summer.

Sep 9, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Kyler Baugh (93) celebrates after tackling Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Austin Smith (4) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Former Gophers defensive lineman Kyler Baugh signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

Baugh began his college football career at Houston Christian, but joined Minnesota as a transfer before the 2022 season. He had a productive two-year career with the Gophers, compiling more than 75 total tackles and more than 20 pressures.

He went undrafted in 2024, but bounced around between the Giants, Falcons and Saints. He hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game, but he performed well with the Seattle Battlehawks in the UFL (United Football League) last season.

Baugh has a long road to earning a 53-man roster spot, but he's still only 23 years old, and he now has a great opportunity with the Steelers at training camp this summer.

