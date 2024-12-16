Former Gophers defensive lineman Trill Carter shot in Charlotte
Trill Carter, who played under P.J. Fleck at the University of Minnesota from 2019 to 2022, is recovering after being shot in Charlotte late on the night of Dec. 12.
According to the police reported obtained by Gophers On SI, Carter was shot in the chest sometime between 11:35 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. ET in a parking lot on the 500 block of E 6th St. in uptown Charlotte.
The police reports notes that a handgun was used in the shooting and that Carter suffered a "serious injury." However, Carter told The Athletic that he spent just over two hours in the hospital and did not need surgery.
“I’m good. I’m OK,” Carter said. “I can walk and everything.”
Carter told The Athletic that he was in Charlotte visiting a friend, though he declined to get into details about what may have led to the shooting.
Carter played for the Texas Longhorns in 2023 and he's spent his final season of college football in 2024 with the Auburn Tigers.
Carter was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Georgia in 2019. He wound up starting 31 games for the Gophers before leaving via the transfer portal for Texas after the 2022 season.