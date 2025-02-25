Former Gophers standout will be a Division I wide receivers coach next season
Former Gophers standout wide receiver KJ Maye was officially named as the new wide receivers coach at North Alabama on Tuesday.
On the same day Maye turned 30 years old, he officially earned his first spot on a Division I coaching staff. He has been a high school offensive coordinator near his hometown Mobile, Alabama since 2020, but he will now coach in Florence.
Maye finished his four-year playing career at Minnesota with 107 receptions, 1,190 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He played four seasons in the NFL, but most recently in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.
North Alabama head coach Brent Dearmon will be heading into his third season with the position, and Maye will now get to coach Division I football on his staff in a region that he's incredibly familar with.
