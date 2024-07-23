Former Gophers star Mohamed Ibrahim could land a shot with the Vikings
Former Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim has been training at Training HAUS in Eagan, Minnesota this offseason, waiting for an opportunity to get back into the NFL. KSTP's Darren Wolfson seems to think staying in Minnesota is a possibility for him.
After Cam Akers decided to sign with the Houston Texans as a free agent earlier this week, the Vikings have "kicked the tires” on signing Ibrahim, according to Wolfson via his latest appearance on of Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd.
After a legendary Gophers career that saw Ibrahim become the program's all-time leading rusher, he signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent last season. He battled injuries throughout his rookie season, spending most of his time on the practice squad. He was not signed to a reserve/future contract this offseason and remains unsigned.
"It's going to come, coming up here soon," Ibrahim told Wolfson last week. "I sent a lot of videos out, I got a lot of replies back, so everybody just got in the office, everybody is seeing my film now, so we'll hear a call here soon."
Minnesota's running back room doesn't have a lot of depth behind the top two on the depth chart, Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler. Myles Gaskin and Kene Nwangwu will fight for the RB3 job and 2023 seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride is starting training camp on the non-football injury list.