Fresh mock draft has Commanders targeting Gophers star to protect Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels is the talk of the NFL and appears to be well on his way to winning Rookie of the Year, and if the way-too-early mock drafts are accurate (yes, we know they are not accurate), he could find himself being protected by a rookie left tackle in 2025.
Which left tackle? Minnesota Gophers star Aireontae Ersery.
Pro Football Focus released a new mock draft his week and Ersery is going 29th overall to the Washington Commanders. Here's what PFF had to say about Ersery.
"Though [Washington's] offensive line is playing better than expected, they could be looking at some long-term upgrades this offseason. Washington is one of the best rushing teams in the NFL, so the bulldozing, 330-pound Ersery would be a welcome addition."
Ersery, long considered a first-round pick in most mock drafts, is one of eight players from the Big Ten going in the first round of PFF's mock. The other seven include three players apiece from Ohio State and Michigan, and one from Penn State.
According to PFF data, Ersery has allowed just even QB pressures and one sack through eight games this season.