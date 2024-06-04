Gophers' 2024 QB situation dubbed 'interesting case' by ESPN
ESPN's David Hale ranked every college football quarterback situation into 20 tiers, and the Gophers, led by Max Brosmer, were placed in tier 14, "The devils you know."
Minnesota brought in Brosmer as a transfer from New Hampshire, replacing Athan Kaliakmanis at the quarterback position. Coming from the FCS ranks, Brosmer is a bit of an unknown and the tier placement reflects that.
"Brosmer is an interesting case at Minnesota. He was basically ignored as a recruit, landed at New Hampshire, played well, then transferred to the Gophers," Hale wrote. "There's upside and a reasonably good history of FCS QBs making the leap -- from Bailey Zappe to Austin Reed to Ward. Last year, Virginia's Tony Muskett did the same and, although he battled injuries, he completed 63% of hospital throws and averaged 7 yards per pass -- numbers that would mark an improvement for Minnesota. But, odds are, the Gophers are looking for a bit better than that."
Mentioning Zappe, Reed and Ward is worth noting. Zappe has started multiple NFL games, Reed plays for the Bears and Ward is expected to be one of the best QBs in the country this season at Miami (FL). All three players have proved that an FCS QB can compete in the FBS.
Last season at New Hampshire, Brosmer led the FCS with 3,459 passing yards. He added 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Tony Muskett, going from Monmouth to Virginia, proved last year that success is not always linear from FCS to FBS, but there could be a lot of different outcomes for how the Gophers' QB room performs in 2024.