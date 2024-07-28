Gophers add commitment from 2026 Illinois QB Owen Lansu
Downers Grove North High School 2026 quarterback Owen Lansu verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday after attending the program's team camp over the weekend.
"First off, I'd like to thank God because without him none of this would be possible. I'd lake to thank my parents and my sister for always motivating and supporting me through my entire football journey, he posted on X. "I'd like to thank the entire DGN football coaching staff for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself."
"I'd like to thank Coach Fleck, Coach Harbaugh, and the entire Minnesota football staff for this incredible opportunity," he continued. "With that being said, I'd like to announce that I have committed to the University of Minnesota!! Ski-U-Mah!! RTB!!"
247Sports' composite rankings list Lansu as the No. 506 player in his class and the No. 47 quarterback. He held other top offers from Northwestern and Cincinnati before choosing the Gophers.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, he threw for 2,106 yards and 26 touchdowns last season as a sophomore, which was his first as a full-time starter at the varsity level. He now joins Minnesota's 2026 class as the fourth verbal commitment.
Current 2026 recruiting class (4 commitments):
- Andrew Trout, OL (Minnesota)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Minnesota)
- Kenedy Uzoma, DL (Maryland)
- Owen Landsu, QB (Illinois)