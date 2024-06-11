Gophers' Aireontae Ersery, Dragan Kesich named preseason All-America
Gophers offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery and kicker Dragan Kesich were recognized as preseason All-American in college football analyst Phil Steele's annual preview magazine.
Steele's College Football Preview magazine has become a staple amongst diehard college football fans. He is one of the most well-respected reporters in the industry and his Preseason All-America teams have become a high-honor.
Ersery, heading into his fifth season of college football, was named on the third-team offensive line. He is one of the top returning players on the Gophers, earning an 84.0 PFF grade last season, ranking as the team's second-best player on the offensive side of the ball.
In his first season as the Gophers' full-time kicker, Kesich was one of the best at his position in the country. He made 23 of 27 field-goal attempts and all 27 of his extra points. The Oak Creek, Wisconsin native was named to the fourth team by Steele.
As for the preseason All-Big Ten teams in the preview, Minnesota had seven players recognized.
Wide receiver Daniel Jackson joined Kesich and Ersery on the first team; defensive lineman Danny Striggow and cornerback Justin Walley are named to the second team; linebacker Cody Lindenberg is on the third team; and punter Mark Crawford is on the fourth team.