Gophers' Aireontae Ersery is a top-25 player in new college video game
With the long-awaited release of the College Football 25 video game on the horizon, EA Sports released the top-100 players in the game on Wednesday and Minnesota Gophers offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery is ranked No. 24 overall.
With a 93 overall rating, Minnesota's starting left tackle has 66 speed, 75 acceleration, 97 strength, 95 awareness and 71 jump, according to the game. He is the third-best left tackle in the entire country and fourth-best offensive lineman overall, trailing only LSU's Will Campbell, Georgia's Tate Ratledge and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr.
Heading into his fifth season with the Gophers, Ersery is coming off a 2023 where he was named AP First Team All-Big Ten while earning the highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of his career at 84.0.
The Kansas City, Mo. native is the only Minnesota player ranked in the top 100. The game offiically releases on July 19.