Gophers' Aireontae Ersery is NFC West team's 'perfect' PFF draft prospect
Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery could be tasked with stepping in some big shoes to fill if an NFC West team decides to take him in next year's NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus released its "perfect 2024 NFL Draft prospect" list for all 32 teams and has Ersery heading to the Bay Area for his professional debut.
The San Francisco 49ers are deemed as the team to take Ersery, even though they have an All-Pro at the left tackle position in Trent Williams.
Williams is expected to be back for his age-37 season, and it makes sense to continue to stack depth with Ersery who would be the next man up to fill some big shoes.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Minnesota tackle has quick lateral movement that excels best with outside zone runs, something San Francisco emphasizes on offense. According to PFF, the 49ers' preferred run concept is outside zone as 50% of the team's runs this season were outside zone.
Ersery played in all 12 regular season games for Minnesota, blocking for an offense that averaged 26.15 points and 115.6 rushing yards per game. His senior season saw him earn the following recognitions:
- Sporting News Second Team All-American
- AP Third Team All-American
- FWAA Second Team All-American
- Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year
- All-Big Ten First Team
Ersery's best season was in 2023, when he earned a PFF overall offensive grade of 84. In comparison, he earned a 78.7 overall grade in 2024, per PFF.
The 49ers have the 11th overall pick that could be used on Ersery in the 2025 draft but he could also fall to the later part of the first round, as predicted by USA Today's latest mock draft on Wednesday.
If San Francisco selects Ersery at their current pick in the first round, the lineman will become the highest-drafted player from Minnesota since Rochester native and running back Darrell Thompson was picked 19th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 1990.