Gophers' Aireontae Ersery receives AP All-American honors

NEWS: #Gophers star LT Aireontae Ersery (@Aireontae_69) has been named an AP Third-Team All-American.



It is the third straight season that Minnesota has had at least one player on any of the three teams. Nubin (2023, 2nd), Ibrahim (2022, 2nd) https://t.co/Nw3rLYQpuz pic.twitter.com/Z1s08A1WFN