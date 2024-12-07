Gophers announce contract extension for defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman
The Gophers announced that defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman will remain at Minnesota for two more years on a social media post on Saturday.
Minnesota hired Hetherman last offseason after two years at Rutgers as the program's linebackers coach. He was heavily connected to the Scarlet Knights' defensive coordinator vacancy this offseason, but he will remain in Dinkytown. The specifics of the deal have not been released, but he had one season remaining on his previous deal, and now he's been extended through the 2026 season.
In his first season as a Big Ten defensive coordinator, Hetherman led Minnesota's defense to becoming a top-20 unit in 2024. They've allowed 290.9 total yards per game, which ranks 8th; 178.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 15th; and 112.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 23rd.
Last offseason, longtime defensive coordinator Joe Rossi left for the same role at Michigan State due to a significant pay raise. Rutgers paid its defensive coordinator $400,000 more than Hetherman in 2024, so it's fair to assume that Minnesota might've given Hetherman a bit of a pay bump on his new deal.
Having some stability at the defensive coordinator position will be helpful for the Gophers, as they look to add some talent on that side of the ball through the transfer portal this offseason.