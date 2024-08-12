Gophers' Cody Lindenberg named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
Gophers inside linebacker Cody Lindenberg was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list on Monday. Presented annually to the best defensive player in college football, the Bednarik award has been around since 1995.
Lindenberg is the only Gophers player among the 90 defensive standouts on the watch list.
Hailing from Anoka, MN, Lindenberg is entering his fifth season with Minnesota. 2022 was his first year as a full-time starter and he was second on the team with 71 total tackles. He battled injuries last year, missing nine games and finishing the year with 31 total tackles.
Heading into 2024, Lindenberg was one of four Gophers players invited to Big Ten Media Days, and all signs point toward him being a major contributor in new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman's aggressive scheme.
Lindenberg now joins Darius Taylor (Maxwell/Doak Walker), Aireontae Ersery (Outland), Daniel Jackson (Biletnikoff), and Dragan Kesich (Lou Groza) as the fifth Gophers player to be named to a major award preseason watch list.