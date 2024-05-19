Gophers commit Emmanuel Karmo visiting other Big Ten programs
Gophers football commitment Emmanuel Karmo, the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota's 2025 class, is still planning to take upcoming scheduled official visits with three other Big Ten programs despite his commitment to the U, he announced on social media on Sunday.
"Below is my upcoming official visit schedule," Karmo posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with a graphic below showing upcoming visits at Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State and Nebraska. "Even though I'm proudly committed to the Gophers, I believe it's important to explore all my options and ensure I'm making the best decision for my future."
Karmo, a linebacker out of Robbinsdale Cooper, committed to the U back on April 12. He fielded a host of Division I offers and before his commitment had narrowed down his top-seven schools: Wisconsin, Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Southern California and Nebraska.
Karmo will still take visits to three of those programs while he remains committed to the U.