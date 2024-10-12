All Gophers

Gophers commit Luke Ryerse boots 56-yard field goal in East Ridge's win over Lakeville North

Ryerse is committed to play both baseball and football at the U.

Gophers football and baseball commit Luke Ryerse has a big leg. A really big leg. 

The East Ridge High School senior booted a 56-yard field goal, the second-longest in state history, as his Raptors blew out No. 1 Lakeville North 41-17 Friday night.

Ryerse, a kicker and punter, was previously committed to Alabama before flipping to the Gophers in July. 

In addition to his big leg, Ryerse is also a versatile baseball player who’s played just about everywhere on the field. He was named the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year in 2023 as a sophomore after hitting .337 with five homers and 30 RBIs in addition to his 5-1 record as a pitcher, where he posted a 2.57 earned-run average and even picked up a save. 

It’s not often you see two-sport stars commit to Division I programs to play both, but it’s clear the East Ridge senior is a special talent. And he has a really, really big leg. 

