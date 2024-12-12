Gophers competing with Bill Belichick for explosive running back A.J. Turner
One of the nation's most efficient running backs in 2024 is in the transfer portal and the two schools he's prepared to visit are Minnesota and North Carolina, according to multiple reports.
A.J. Turner, who averaged 8.3 yards per carry for the Marshall Thundering Herd in 2024, is in the portal after carrying the ball 104 times for 863 yards and six touchdowns this season. His 8.3 yards per carry was No. 1 in the nation among running backs with at least 100 carries.
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers will be competing for Turner against legendary football coach Bill Belichick, who was officially hired by North Carolina on Wednesday.
Turner was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference second team, which showcased how he burst onto the scene after redshirting in 2022 and then had only six carries as a redshirt freshman in 2023.
The Gophers have been very active in the transfer portal as they look to fill numerous roster holes. Also set to visit Minnesota l are Stony Brook DL Rushawn Lawrence, Michigan RB Cole Cabana, Miami (OH) WR Javon Tracy, Baylor LT Alvin Ebosele, Nebraska WR Malachi Coleman and Coastal Carolina CB Matt McDoom.
One need, at the quarterback position, was filled Wednesday when now-former Georgia Tech QB Zach Pyron committed to the Gophers.