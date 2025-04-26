Gophers cornerback Justin Walley selected by Colts in third round of NFL draft
Gophers cornerback Justin Walley is NFL bound.
Walley heard his named called in the third round of Friday's NFL draft, getting selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 80 overall pick. He joins a long list of Gophers defensive backs drafted in recent years, becoming the 11th since 2014.
In four seasons with the Gophers, Walley played in 49 games and recorded 155 tackles, including four for loss, 27 passes defended, seven interceptions, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, and he scored two defensive touchdowns — one a pick-6 and the other a fumble recovery returned for a score. The 27 pass breakups are fifth most in U history.
This season, Walley started all 10 games and had 42 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two picks, including the pick-6, and a sack. He was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection. Up next for Walley is an NFL career with the Colts.