Gophers' Daniel Jackson named to Biletnikoff Award watch list
Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson on Wednesday was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list. The award is given to the most outstanding wide receiver in the FBS.
Jackson was among 50 receivers named to the watch list.
Jackson, entering his fifth season with the Gophers, is coming off the best year of his career in 2023 in which he hauled in 59 passes for 831 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jackson is eighth all-time in Minnesota program history with 133 receptions, he ranks 12th in program history in yards (1,822) as well as 11th in career touchdowns (14).
If Jackson has a big 2024 season and contends for the Biletnikoff Award, he could become just the third Gophers receiver in program history to finish his career with 200 receptions, 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jackson would need 67 receptions, a mere 178 receiving yards and six touchdowns to join Eric Decker and Tyler Johnson as the only Gophers players to accomplish the feat.
Meanwhile, Gophers defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies was also named to a preseason watch list for the Comeback Player of the Year Award. Jefferies suffered an injury in training camp last season that forced him to miss the whole season. This will be his seventh season.
The Gophers begin their season on Aug. 29 with a 7 p.m. home game against North Carolina.