Gophers' Darius Taylor named as preseason Doak Walker Award candidate

NEWS: #Gophers star RB Darius Taylor (@Dariustay1or) is one of 88 players named to the 2024 @DoakWalkerAward Watchlist.



He averaged 159.2 rushing yards per game in his five starts last season as a true freshman. https://t.co/VFFSSRvT4g pic.twitter.com/I3SY2XMLqb