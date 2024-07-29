Gophers' Darius Taylor named to Maxwell Award Watchlist
Gophers star running back Darius Taylor is one of 80 players named to the Maxwell Award Watchlist on Monday.
Last season as a true freshman Taylor totaled 138 carries for 799 rushing yards and five touchdowns in only six games. In the five starts he made he averaged 159.2 rushing yards per game, which would've been the top mark in the country.
He capped his season off with 35 carries for 208 yards and 1 touchdown against Bowling Green en route to earning Quicklane Bowl MVP honors.
Taylor was the Gophers' highest-ranked high school recruit in the class of 2023 as the No. 350-ranked player in the country. He is one of eight sophomores and one of 28 running backs to make the Maxwell Award Watchlist.
After missing half of the season last year due to injury, head coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are making sure that Taylor "has a really healthy 2024."