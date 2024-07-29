All Gophers

Gophers' Darius Taylor named to Maxwell Award Watchlist

Taylor is one of 80 players on the list.

Tony Liebert

Sep 23, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Gophers star running back Darius Taylor is one of 80 players named to the Maxwell Award Watchlist on Monday.

Last season as a true freshman Taylor totaled 138 carries for 799 rushing yards and five touchdowns in only six games. In the five starts he made he averaged 159.2 rushing yards per game, which would've been the top mark in the country.

He capped his season off with 35 carries for 208 yards and 1 touchdown against Bowling Green en route to earning Quicklane Bowl MVP honors.

Taylor was the Gophers' highest-ranked high school recruit in the class of 2023 as the No. 350-ranked player in the country. He is one of eight sophomores and one of 28 running backs to make the Maxwell Award Watchlist.

After missing half of the season last year due to injury, head coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are making sure that Taylor "has a really healthy 2024."

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert

TONY LIEBERT

Home/Gophers Football