Gophers' Dragan Kesich named Big Ten special teams player of the week
Gophers' kicker Dragan Kesich has been named Big Ten special teams player of the week after making four field goals in last week's win over Illinois.
He was good from 20, 45, 38, and 46 yards against the Fighting Illini. This is Kesich's third time winning the award in his career, which ties a program record with Bailey and Emmit Carpenter.
After being named Big Ten kicker of the year last season, Kesich has had an up-and-down campaign in 2024. He began the season going 1-3 against North Carolina, notably missing a potential go-ahead field goal at the end of the game.
It's pretty clear that the support in Kesich has never wavered from the coaching staff and team. At his weekly press conference, P.J. Fleck said that linebacker Cody Lindenberg ran to Dragan Kesich immediately after the game and said: "I love you."
"We don't win that game without Dragan Kesich going 4 for 4," Fleck said. "We don't win Iowa last year without Dragan Kesich going 4-4. That statement in that moment, under that situation and that circumstance, the first thing that kid hears is 'I love you' from one of his best friends and his teammate."
After making six consecutive field goals, Kesich is now 13 of 19 this season and 29 of 29 on extra points. He has seemingly refound the form that made him a preseason All-American.