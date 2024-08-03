Gophers' Dragan Kesich named to Lou Groza Award watch list
Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich was named to the watch list for the 2024 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, which is given to the nation’s top kicker, on Friday.
Kesich, the reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year and an All-Big Ten First Team selection last season, is among 30 finalists for the award. Kesich was a semifinalist for the award last season during which he made 23-of-27 field-goal attempts while going a perfect 27 for 27 on extra points.
Kesich was also fourth in the nation in touchback percentage at 85.48% (53 of 62). His 96 points led the Gophers in scoring last season and his season-long 54-yard field goal matched the fifth-longest field goal in Minnesota program history.
Kesich will surely be among the nation’s top kickers again this season, and he and the Gophers will begin their 2024 campaign on Aug. 29 at home against North Carolina.