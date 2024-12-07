Gophers' Drake Lindsey shouts out Arkansas transfer receiver Isaiah Sategna
Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey hasn't taken the reigns of the offense yet, but that doesn't mean he hasn't started identifying weapons he'd like to have by his side next season. One in particular shares his hometown and high school.
Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah Sategna entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and started posting his highlights on X, formerly Twitter, including an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown. The big-play ability caught the attention of Lindsey.
"Hmm. I kinda like this guy.." Lindsey said in a post on X.
Lindsey and Sategna both attended Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Ark. Satenga, currently a redshirt sophomore, was a four-star prospect and the top-ranked recruit in Arkansas' 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Two years later, Lindsey committed to the U as a three-star prospect and No. 6-ranked player in Arkansas' 2024 class.
Sategna is coming off a strong season for the Razorbacks in which he hauled in 37 passes for 491 yards and a touchdown. Could the Gophers be interested in pursuing the Arkansas transfer? Whether he's in P.J. Fleck's plans is unknown, but we do know Lindsey, potentially the U's starting quarterback next year, kinda likes this guy.