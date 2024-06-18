Gophers extend offer to 2027 QB phenom Trae Taylor
Caramel Catholic High School 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor announced Tuesday that he has been offered a scholarship from the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The 6-foot-2 signal caller is one of the top sophomores at his position in the entire country. He holds notable top offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Miami (FL), among others.
Minnesota's offer comes shortly after Taylor was in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday for a camp hosted by the Badgers, and after he participated at a camp hosted by Illinois on Saturday.
Any quarterback who starts at the varsity level as freshman is going to quickly garner some attention on the recruiting scene. But getting attention as a freshman is nothing for Taylor considering Maryland offered him a scholarship when his was in seventh grade.
In his announcement, Taylor said Minnesota is his mother's "home state."
When official rankings come out, Taylor will likely be one of the top players in the country regardless of position, so the Gophers would have to compete against the big boys to land the talented teenager.