Gophers featured as 81 overall in new college football video game trailer
EA Sports' latest trailer for the new College Football 25 video game featured the Minnesota Gophers as an 81 overall.
Last week the game released its top-25 teams, featuring seven Big Ten teams. Ohio State (93 overall), Oregon (93), Penn State (88), Michigan (88), Wisconsin (87), USC (87) and Iowa (87) were all featured in the top 25.
The trailer initially gave Minnesota an 81 rating on offense and an 82 rating on defense, but later when discussing the "coaching carousel" feature of the game, they were featured as an 84 overall team with an 84 rating on offense and 84 rating on defense.
This trailer was not an official rating release, but more focused on the game's Dynasty Mode, so there is no confirmation of what overall rating the Gophers will have on release day. After 10+ years away, College Football 25 will make its triumphant return when it launches worldwide on July 19.