Gophers football announces return of fan-favorite uniform
Minnesota has announced its uniforms for Week 7.
In this story:
The Gophers announced on Thursday that they will be bringing back their throwback uniforms for their annual Homecoming game in Week 7 against Purdue.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Minnesota wore the same uniform combination for last year's Homecoming game against Maryland, and it was a fan-favorite look. The numbers on the right side of the helmets with a maroon and gold stripe down the middle are an homage to Minnesota's 1960s-era uniforms.
The Gophers have routinely worn many different uniform combinations, but the white pants with maroon jerseys and white pants is one of the cleanest options they have in their closet.
Minnesota's game on Saturday night against Purdue will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Published