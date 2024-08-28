Gophers football going with new uniforms for season opener
In a creative, lake-themed video, the Gophers unveiled Wednesday that they will debut their new gold uniforms with maroon helmets and pants for the season-opener against North Carolina on Thursday night.
In June the Gophers announced three new uniforms in their biggest change since 2018. Thursday night will be the first opportunity for fans to see the gold and maroon combo.
"The most significant changes to the uniforms are the addition of shoulder stripes to the jerseys and stripes on the side of the pants," a press release from the program stated. "The state of Minnesota will be featured on the outside collar of all three jerseys, while Minnesota's rallying call of Ski-U-Mah will be emblazoned on the inside of the jersey collar. The iconic Block M will remain on the front of the jersey, situated in the middle of the collar right above the numbers. The Big Ten logo will be on the right chest, while the Nike swoosh will be on the left chest and left hip of the uniforms."
It will be the team's first time wearing gold jerseys since 2020. As the Golden Gophers, it is apropos for Minnesota to wear gold. The Gophers have used a dozen different looks since P.J. Fleck took over in 2017, but this look seems to be well received by fans.
It will be a unique uniform matchup on Thursday night when Minnesota hosts the light blue North Carolina Tar Heels to kick off the 2024 season at Huntington Bank Stadium.