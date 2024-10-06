Gophers home crowd storms the field after upset win over No. 11 USC
Minnesota's 24-17 win over No. 11 USC was its first home victory over a ranked opponent since 2021 against Wisconsin and only its third since P.J. Fleck took over the program in 2017.
In true college football fashion, the Gophers' crowd took the opportunity to storm the field and celebrate with their home team immediately after the clock hit zero.
The unseasonably warm October night gave fans a much more pleasant experience than the November games against Penn State in 2019 or Wisconsin in 2021.
Related: 5 things that stood out in the Gophers' upset win over No. 11 USC
Related: The Gophers found a way to upset USC despite four baffling decisions
At 3-3, the Gophers finally have a win over a marquee opponent. They had a chance to beat North Carolina in the season opener and missed the game-winning field goal as time expired. They led Iowa 14-7 at the half only to get crushed in the second half, and they were a bad offsides call on an onside kick from having a shot at coming all the back from a 24-3 hole to win at Michigan.
Minnesota has been close all season and on Saturday night they finally got over the hump.