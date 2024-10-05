Gophers hosting son of former NFL player Darren Sharper for gameday visit

Son of former 5x NFL pro-bowler Darren Sharper — Daylen Sharper will be on #Gophers campus today.



6-foot-3, 2026 WR from Phoenix, AZ. Top offers from Oregon, Wisconsin and Arizona. UMN has yet to offer. https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb https://t.co/OvZgUuMFpN