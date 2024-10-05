Gophers hosting son of former NFL player Darren Sharper for gameday visit
The Gophers are hosting three-star 2026 wide receiver recruit Daylen Sharper on a gameday visit for tonight's matchup against No. 11-ranked USC.
Sharper is the son of former five-time NFL Pro Bowler and Minnesota Vikings defensive back Darren Sharper. Daylen is a 6-foot-3 wide receiver with top scholarship offers from Oregon, Wisconsin and Arizona. The Gophers have not yet offered him an official scholarship.
We are far from the 2026 recruiting cycle beginning to truly heat up, but Sharper is an interesting prospect. His high school team, Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona is loaded with six different sons of former NFL players.
Sharper is notably joined by Devin Fitzgerald, the son of Larry Fitzgerald and Donovan McNabb Jr. on one of the best high school programs in the state of Arizona.
Through five games of his junior season, Sharper has caught 13 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Many of the top schools in the country will be interested, but the Gophers seem to be getting involved early.
Daylen's father is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sexual assault.