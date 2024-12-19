Gophers incoming transfer named FCS All-American
The Gophers have gained commitments from 11 players in the transfer portal, one of whom being Stony Brook defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence, who has been named an FCS All-American.
Playing most of his snaps along the interior in 2024, Lawrence finished with 24 pressures and eight sacks for the Sea Wolves. Stats Perform announced that Lawrence was a third-team All-American at the FCS level.
Lawrence had a long and winding college career before committing to Minnesota.
Hailing from Philadelphia, Penn., he began his career at Albany in 2019. He then went the junior college route and played at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. He's played the last two seasons at Stony Brook in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).
He will now have a chance to compete for a substantial role in 2025 with the Gophers. With starters Deven Eastern and Jalen Logan-Redding both expected to return, Minnesota will have a deep position group on the interior D-line next season.
