Gophers' Jah Joyner accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Joyner had 32 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season for Minnesota.
Gophers defensive tackle Jah Joyner accepted an invite to this year's Senior Bowl, the bowl announced Wednesday.
Joyner had 32 tackles — 5.5 for loss — 4.5 sacks, seven passes defended and two forced fumbles this season. Joyner was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in each of the last two seasons and played 42 games in his four-year career.
Eleven Gophers were named to the Senior Bowl watch list in August and left tackle Aireontae Ersery has already accepted an invitation to the game, which takes place on Feb. 1, 2025, in Mobile, Ala.
