Gophers' Jordan Nubin, Tyler Stolsky find new homes in the transfer portal
Just as the transfer portal gives, it also takes away. The Gophers have lost 11 total players to the transfer portal this offseason, and two of them have already found a new home.
Running back Jordan Nubin committed to Kent State on Tuesday. Golden Flashes head coach Kenni Burns was the running backs coach at Minnesota from 2019-22, so he had a preexisting relationship with Nubin.
Nubin came to Minnesota as a preferred walk-on (PWO) safety and he was better known as the younger brother of Tyler Nubin. He left as an experienced Big Ten running back with four career starts and more than 650 total yards from scrimmage. He will now have a chance to be an RB1 in the MAC.
Former Gophers linebacker Tyler Stolsky committed to Florida Atlantic on Monday. He too was a PWO who cracked Minnesota's starting lineup on two different occasions in 2023.
Stolsky will bring 33 career tackles and two years of eligibility to Boca Raton, Florida, as he looks to earn a starting spot under first-year FAU head coach Zach Kittley.
